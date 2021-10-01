Enhance income of poor families to Rs 1 lakh per annum: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, said once a family has been identified under Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY), it should be ensured that the family’s income is enhanced up to Rs One lakh per annum and later to Rs 1.8 lakh per annum by providing skill training and employment or financial assistance for setting up their own business.

The welfare schemes of 18 departments will be extended to the beneficiaries through MMAPUY, the CM said during a review meeting of the scheme today.

Under this scheme, in the first phase, 49,950 families have been identified through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Zonal committees have been set up in every district led by a nodal officer who is overseeing the survey for identifying the families and enrolling them through a mobile application, Khattar said.

The CM was apprised of the progress of the scheme by the various departments regarding received and processed applications. About 19,000 applications have been forwarded to the various departments for further action. He directed the officers to ensure that only the eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of the scheme and conduct a review meeting every six months.