EC reviews poll preparedness for Punjab Assembly election

Ahead of general elections to the Punjab Legislative Assembly in early 2022, Election Commission on Saturday reviewed the poll preparedness in the state.

The virtual review meeting was chaired by deputy election commissioner (DEC) Nitesh Kumar Vyas, in the presence of chief electoral officer (CEO) Punjab, S Karuna Raju. In wake of the Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, Vyas stressed the need to vaccinate the entire staff and volunteers to be deputed for election duties and directed all the district election officers (DEO) to organise special camps for Covid vaccination of the staff.

Vyas also asked DEOs to clear the pendency of adding new voters and cases of deletion or shifting of existing voters. He directed to intensify the SVEEP activities including sending text messages or roping in celebrities or sportspersons to encourage voters to exercise their franchise and maximum promote the ‘1950’ voter helpline.

Vyas asked DEOs to ensure certified training of all the returning officers and also directed them to visit maximum polling stations, especially at remote areas. He asked them to ensure a hassle-free voting experience for Persons with Disability (PwD) voters and old age voters by ensuring proper ramps and wheelchairs at all the polling booths.

He also asked the officers to ensure 100 per cent webcasting of all the polling stations.

Vyas asked the concerned officers to expedite the process of deposition of firearms in their respective districts. He asked officials to expedite the process of identification of vulnerable polling stations and expenditure sensitive constituencies.