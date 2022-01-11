Drug case a vendetta exercise by Cong govt & its top leadership: Majithia

A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case, the former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said he was targeted as part of a vendetta exercise by the Congress government and its top leadership.

Addressing a Press conference, the SAD leader said, “Truth has won despite a clear cut conspiracy by the Congress government to use threats and allurements to implicate me in a false case”. He also thanked a Director General of Police (DGP), senior superintendents of police and several other police officers who refused to accede to the unlawful demands of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and chose to leave their posts rather than obey the illegal orders of the government.

Asserting that Punjabis had also suffered due to the Congress government’s decision to focus on vendetta politics during the last three months, Majithia said “never before in the history of the state have three DGPs and four Directors of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) been changed in such a short period”.

He said the CM and home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa held meetings on a daily basis to frame him in a false case. “The government even ran away from the PIL being heard on the issue of drug menace in the region to file a false case against me which was done on the orders of DGP S Chattopadhyay who was brought in especially for this purpose,” the Akali leader said.

He said the complete politicization of the police force had even witnessed the same DGP (Chattopadhyay) giving the clearance to compromise the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Ferozepur. The SAD leader said this was a well-planned conspiracy which was hatched at the CM’s residence with the CM himself and the home minister being the prime conspirators.

“The DGP, who was given the top post in the state for a twenty-day period despite not being eligible for the same has immensely damaged Punjab by his irresponsible acts,” Majithia said. He also castigated the chief minister for trying to downplay the issue of security breach and even refusing to own responsibility for the same, saying “earlier also we have witnessed how the persons who had come to garland former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassinated him”.