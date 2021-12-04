Divyang Sports Corner will be built in stadiums in every district: Khattar

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday said a Divyang Sports Corner in one stadium in every district.

Laying the foundation stone of Divyang Care Home in Ambala through video conferencing on Friday, the CM also launched the website of the department of social justice and empowerment and portal to apply online for Divyang Award especially developed for persons with disabilities.

Khattar said persons with disabilities are also blessed with one or the other special qualities and talent. The example of this was highlighted when sportspersons with disabilities won medals in the Paralympic Games. Despite being visually impaired, Surdas was called a great poet. Similarly, Louis Braille, despite being blind, created the Braille script, Helen Keller left an indelible mark even when she was deaf and blind, the CM said.

He said for the care of the mentally challenged, a Divyang Care Home would be constructed in Ambala on 5 acres of land at a cost of Rs 31.71 Crore. In this home, adequate arrangements for clothes, food and proper care for 100 Persons with Disabilities would be ensured. The CM said there are about 50 lakh mentally disabled people in the country, Haryana government is making efforts to provide facilities to a maximum number of such people.

He said now persons with disabilities can register their complaints with the state commissioner for the disabilities portal. Along with tracking complaints on the portal itself, they can get information about Acts, schemes of the department, and case lists.

The CM also launched the award portal for persons with disabilities. On this portal, they can directly apply online for different categories of awards. This will also give them a lot of conveniences, they will not have to make visits to the department. He said that Braille printers would be given to the blind officers of Category-I and II.

Khattar said the government is working on a large scale for persons with disabilities, for this, NGOs and other social organizations should also come forward, so that the self-confidence in the handicapped can be instilled and they can move forward.

The CM also took a meeting of the officers of the social justice and empowerment department and inquired about the different facilities and pensions being given to the differently-abled, an official spokesperson said.