Dhosi Hill to develop as a pilgrimage site: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday said Dhosi Hill in Narnaul would be developed as a pilgrimage site.

A road will be built for the pilgrims so that the tourists can reach here easily. After the road is built, other possibilities will also be explored here, the CM said while addressing a programme after visiting Dhosi Hill in Narnaul today.

“After 25 years I have got a chance to come here. Dhosi Hill will be developed as the best pilgrimage site. Initially, a road will be made from the side of the Thana village. Parking of vehicles will be arranged a little before the Hill climb begins so that there is no pollution around the mountain. After this, a ropeway will be built on the PPP model from Kultajpur village,” Khattar said.

The CM said after the construction of the road, a big centre of Panchakarma and Ayush wellness will also be opened at this place by the AYUSH department. Tourists will take health benefits in this centre and possibilities of paragliding would also be explored here to promote aero sports, Khattar added.

He said that many highways are being constructed simultaneously in the Mahendragarh district. So there is a lot of potential in the field of tourism here, the CM added. He said tourism activities would open up new employment opportunities in the region.

The CM also announced Rs One Crore each from the Panchayat Department for the development of Thana and Kultajpur villages. Besides this, he also announced to give Rs One Crore from his discretionary fund, for the development of village Dhosi in Rajasthan, adjoining the Hill. Later addressing a programme organised at Madhogarh Fort today after visiting Dhosi Mountain and Madhogarh Fort, the CM said historical places of Mahendragarh district would be developed as tourist destinations.

For this, the State Government is working in a planned manner. The work of reconstruction of Rani Talab at Madhogarh Fort has been done and the work of Rani Mahal is also in the final stages. Besides this, an amount of Rs Nine Crore will be spent on these works, Khattar said.

The CM said these two mountain terrains have immense potential for tourism. He elaborated that it has been planned to develop Dhosi mountains as a pilgrimage site, the Fort of King of Madhogarh will also be constructed in the coming times to attract more tourism to Madhogarh Fort.