Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday called for developing a system under which a single educational institute would impart education from kindergarten (KG) to postgraduate levels.

Presiding over a review meeting with the State Educational Research and Training Council (SCERT), District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) and Block Institute of Teacher Education (BITE), the CM directed the officers to identify two such universities wherein such system can be implemented initially. He directed the officers to also chalk out a plan for the accreditation of private institutions.

This should be continuously monitored so that they can meet the required standards directed, said the CM. During the meeting, it was informed that in the New Education Policy, from the year 2030, it will be mandatory for a teacher to hold a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education (BA-Bed) integrated degree. Khattar said work on this programme should be started from next year rather than to wait for the year 2030.

The CM further directed that 10 schools each should be identified in three districts of Haryana including Gurugram, Jhajjar and Kurukshetra where Internships for the students taking BA-BEd integrated degree can be provided. He said that apart from in-service training, training should be made compulsory even before recruitment.

He said that every possible effort should be made to raise the standard of education.

The CM said that as there is a good demand for professionals including drivers, nurses and teachers abroad, therefore a new concept can be created by linking Integrated BEd with foreign services and the manpower can be provided as per needs in abroad.

The CM was apprised that at present 21 DIETs and four BITEs are functional in the state. These Institutes have been set up under the 60:40 funding scheme of the Central and state government. Besides this, two Government Elementary Teachers’ Training Institutes (GETTIs) in Haryana are being run under 100 per cent state funded scheme.

Khattar further apprised that DIET’s Teaching Faculty has been internally adjusted in schools. In addition, there are 340 privately funded institutes offering Diploma Courses in Education (D.Ed). Meanwhile, Haryana CM has thanked Union minister of railways and commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, for permitting the stoppage of train number 14717/14718 Bikaner- Haridwar Express at Kalanaur Kala Station.

Sharing more details in this regard an official spokesman said that the Union minister of railways, Goyal, has sent a confirmation letter to the CM. An experimental stoppage will be provided at Kalanaur Kala Station for a period of six months, for providing better connectivity to the passengers.