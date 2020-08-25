Asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 positive patients in Punjab will now be allowed home isolation.

According to the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government’s new guidelines regarding medical fitness for home isolation of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients and those patients aged more than 60 or with co-morbidities and pregnant women will be offered the opportunity to give undertaking at the time of sampling regarding availability of the home isolation facility at their houses in case they turn out to be positive for Covid-19.

Giving further details, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that instructions have been issued to all the deputy commissioners and civil surgeons in this regard.

He said that the doctor available at the time of sampling would assess all such persons for clinical fitness for home isolation. In case such patients test positive for Covid19, they will remain under home isolation as per protocol.

The minister clarified that there is no need to bring them to the hospital provided they remain asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Sidhu added that it is mandatory that they will procure a kit which should contain at least a thermometer, pulse oximeter, Tab Vitamin C and Tab Zinc and that they will regularly monitor themselves for any symptoms and

will report immediately to the health department if the symptoms appear or worsen.

The follow-up of home isolated patients will be done by the district administration‘ s “Covid Patient Tracking” teams.

These teams will also ensure the follow-up of these patients on phone and with at least three visits during the duration of home isolation.

“If the contrary is found during follow-up visits regarding undertaking given by

patients about the availability of facilities for home isolation as per protocol, such patients will be shifted to isolation facility,” the minister said.

Referring to the private healthcare centres, the minister said that the private

institutions have also been directed to follow the same protocols.

Sidhu said home isolation of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 positive patients aged more than 60 and or with co-morbidity may be allowed if certified by a personal medical specialist or hospital that he or she is fit for home isolation.

For pregnant women, asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 positive

pregnant women with non-high risk pregnancy and likely not to deliver in the next three weeks may be allowed home isolation if certified by a gynecologist that she is fit for home isolation.