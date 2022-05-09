Covid-19: Punjab DGP pays tributes to Punjab Police martyrs

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra on Monday paid rich tributes to the 91 Punjab Police martyrs who had sacrificed their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DGP, who was addressing a state-level function organised at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy (PPA) in Phillaur also honoured the families of Punjab Police Covid-19 martyrs by handing-over over a cheque of Rs Three lakhs to each family as financial support.

The event was organised by the Welfare Wing of Punjab Police in collaboration with a private pharmaceutical company to honour the families of Punjab Police personnel martyred during the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had claimed as many as 94 lives in the Punjab Police Force, of which two were gazetted officers and 18 were Home Guards,” said Bhawra, terming their sacrifice as remarkable and unforgettable.

He said that though no amount of money can compensate for the loss, this is just a small recognition and a little help to the families.