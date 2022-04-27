Covid-19 Pandemic: Haryana ready to deal with any situation, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers of all the states through video conferencing today, the CM said enhanced health infrastructure has been set up in the state and the recruitment process of new medical staff has also been started.

Khattar said for the last one week, there has been a slight rise in the number of corona patients in three districts sharing proximity with Delhi.

Sharing the Covid status of the remaining districts of the state, he said that there are no patients in four districts, while the number of patients in the remaining districts is less than 10.

The CM said currently, there are 1960 corona-positive cases in the state, out of which 1380 patients are in Gurugram, 463 in Faridabad, and 27 in Sonipat. The positivity rate of the State is 0.5 percent, he added.

Khattar said Haryana had received 4.25 crore doses under the Corona vaccination campaign. Out of this, the first dose has been administered to 100 percent of beneficiaries and the second dose to 88 percent of beneficiaries.

This apart, 43 percent of the beneficiaries have been administered precautionary doses. He said the Haryana government is administering the precaution dose free of cost, however, it was earlier priced at Rs 250 for the beneficiaries falling within the age group of 18 years to 59 years.

The CM said 72 percent of the age group of 15 years to 18 have been administered the first dose while 42 percent have been administered the second dose. He said 30 percent of the students in the age group of 12 to 14 years have also been vaccinated.

Khattar said presently 13,500 corona tests are being conducted in the state which will be enhanced to 20,000. He said that 94 oxygen plants have been set up from PM CARES and CSR funds.

There are 58,000 Isolation Beds and 15,000 Oxygen Beds in state hospitals. Of the Rs 602 crore ECRP fund provided by the Central Government, 75 percent has been utilised.

The recruitment process of 1252 medical officers is also going on in the state, 787 community health officers have also been recruited. At the same time, 8,000 multi-disciplinary teams which had been constituted in rural areas have been activated again.