Covid-19 under control in Punjab as of now with 229 active cases: Deputy CM

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, OP Soni, on Monday said as of now Covid-19 is under control with only 229 active cases in the state.

Soni, who holds the health and family welfare portfolio, said while three districts, SBS Nagar, Muktsar, and Mansa have only one Covid-19 case, nine others have active cases in single digit.

The minister said Gurdaspur had five, Pathankot nine, Kapurthala seven, Sangrur three, Ferozepur seven, Fatehgarh Sahib three, Moga nine, Tarn Taran seven, and Barnala had eight actives till Sunday. Soni said despite the fact that the positivity trend is towards the decline, we cannot lower the guard even if a single active case exists in the state or the surrounding areas. “So, this festive season be celebrated with extreme caution. Spread happiness, spread festivity but don’t spread viruses. Observe full caution and adhere to Covid Safety Protocol”, he added.

“Get yourself tested if any symptom of Covid-19 is realised. Testing is going on unabated for all suspected cases and to date 1,52,08301 Covid tests have been done in the state. Also, keep the surroundings clean, observe ‘dry day on every Sunday and take precaution against dengue,” Soni added.

The deputy CM said that vaccination began in the state on 16 January 2021 with health care workers and then front line workers were taken under the ambit of the Covid vaccination. After that inoculation for people aged above 60 years of age and above 45 years of age was launched on 1 March and 1 April, respectively.

Deputy CM said both Covishield and Covaccine are being used in the state for vaccinating the public. Punjab has vaccinated more than 76 percent of its population with at least one dose and moreover, around 29 percent of people are fully vaccinated. He appealed to everybody to get jabbed at the earliest and to follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour as this is the only way to fight the pandemic.

The minister said Punjab has administered more than 2.16 Crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to date that comprises inoculation of 1.56 Crore people with the first dose and 59.61 lakh individuals got fully vaccinated with two doses. The vaccination is being done vigorously throughout the state and special camps are being organized to jab workers on their work-sites, he informed.