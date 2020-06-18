With 128 Punjab manufacturers approved for production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to export the surplus.

In a letter to PM, the CM said these manufacturers had risen to the occasion in the wake of the Covid outbreak to make Punjab self-reliant in the manufacture of this critical equipment needed by frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic.

Permitting them to export the PPE body coveralls “would also give an impetus to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self reliant Indian campaign) recently launched by Union government under your leadership,” he said in his letter to the PM, requesting him to consider giving permission” for the same.

Citing the surplus capacity of production and quality of products manufactured by these units, which started production after obtaining certification from South India Textiles Research Association (SITRA) or Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Amarinder said it appeared that there was not enough domestic demand of PPE at present.

These manufacturers are finding it difficult to obtain orders from HLL, he pointed out, adding that of the 128 approved manufacturers, only 18 units have received orders from the Union government.

Of the 128 approved manufacturers, most of which are based in the leading textile hub Ludhiana, have a cumulative current capacity to manufacture 5,21,050 PPE coveralls every day.

Besides, with the manufacturers possessing significant ability to further scale up the total capacity, the potential for exports is massive, according to additional chief secretary Vini Mahajan, who pointed out that permission to export would not only help revive the state’s industry but also support the global battle against the Covid pandemic.

As there was shortage of PPE in the country and abroad, the apparel industry in Punjab has shifted to the business and got due approvals from SITRA and DRDO.

The Centre has banned PPE exports as there was shortage of the same within the country. But as the PPE kit manufacturing capacity has gone up much above the domestic demand, the apparel industry is hoping for the Centre to allow export of PPE which will help them get business in the international market currently dominated by China, Bangladesh and Vietnam.