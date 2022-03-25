Corruption free Punjab : Mann govt. books ‘clerk’ for seeking bribe

Two days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a helpline number to help people register complaints related to corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has issued orders to register a case against a clerk of Tehsil Office Jalandhar.

Addressing a Press conference on Friday, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang and state joint secretary Sunny Ahluwalia said

that a complaint was received on the anti-corruption action number (9501200200) against a clerk of Tehsil Office Jalandhar He was allegedly demanding bribe to get the job done.

Kang said taking immediate notice of it the Punjab government has ordered a case against the clerk.

He had appealed to the people to complain about the demand or taking of bribes by the government employees on the helpline number. Kang said the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will not tolerate corruption at any cost.

He said the nexus between political leaders and government employees will be completely eradicated. Curbing corruption in the state will increase the income of the government, Kang said, adding the Punjab government has taken the first action today to make the state corruption-free and will continue to take immediate action on such complaints in future also.

Meanwhile, AAP’s state joint secretary Sunny Ahluwalia said the CM has taken a historic decision by making a big change in the formula of pensions being received by former legislators and ministers. “Now an MLA will get only one pension.

This decision of the Punjab government was laudable as the people of Punjab had been demanding for a long time to discontinue multiple pensions of MLAs. This decision will save the government about Rs 80 crore in five years and this money will be spent for public welfare,” he added.