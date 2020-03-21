Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus in the state, the Haryana government has decided to restrict the public dealing in government offices across the State.

Sharing more details about the same, an official spokesman said that as per the orders, public access to important government officers such as district and state secretaries will be restricted by all department and offices.

While, in exceptional circumstances, controlled and regulated access will be permitted. Apart from this, departments shall provide a telephone number for the general public so that they can seek any information and seek any service during office hours.

The spokesperson said all the administrative secretaries, head of departments and commissioners of all divisions, managing directors, chief administrators of boards, corporations, registrar, Punjab and Haryana High Court and deputy commissioners, registrar of all universities of the state have been directed to ensure the directions and guidelines in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure that the studies of the students studying in the schools, universities and institutions which are closed due to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, do not suffer, Haryana government has decided to ensure availability of online educational material for students.

Sharing more information about the same, an official Spokesman said that all the principal secretary, school education department, principal secretary, higher education, principal secretary, technical education, director-general, school education, director-general, higher education, director-general technical education have been directed to work out a mechanism to ensure availability of online education materials for their students through their official web-portals and other online channels. Departments, Institutions and Universities may get the video, audio, lessons and tutorials prepared from their own faculty.