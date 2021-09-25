Cong govt’s employment programme a cruel joke with Punjab youth: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Friday accused Congress government in the state of making false claims over jobs to 2.5 lakh unemployed youth in the state under its ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ program.

The AAP accused newly-appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of following the path of Captain Amarinder Singh by giving ‘jobs’ through ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ program in Kapurthala on Thursday.

Addressing a Press conference, RTI activists and spokespersons Dinesh Chadha, Neel Garg and Malvinder Singh Kang said the CM Channi had distributed employment appointment letters in Kapurthala but made a lewd joke on the youth in the name of jobs.

They said in these jobs, 30,000 insurance agents, 50,000 salesmen, 5,000 delivery boys (job form filling), 5,000 data entry operators, 6,000 telecallers, 9,000 security guards and in addition to these, 10,000 posts including electrician, painter, welder, gardener, watchman and other jobs of similar level.

“For this level of jobs, the youth of Punjab have no shortage at their own level, so what relief did the government provide? The Congress in its manifesto had promised to provide employment to 50 lakh youth under Ghar Ghar Rozgar but now even the claim of providing 2.5 lakh jobs is not true,” Chadha said. He said out of the 2.5 lakh jobs provided by the Punjab government under Ghar Ghar Rozgar programme, 1.5 lakh jobs are of wage work.

These include mechanics, sweepers, helpers, domestic servants, watchmen, watchmen (for washing cars) and other similar jobs, Chadha claimed. “When the Congress government on the basis of compassionate grounds, is appointing the sons, daughters and sons-in-law of its MLAs, ministers and other leaders on the posts of tehsildar, excise inspector and other posts then why youth from poor families were being given paltry jobs?” Chadha asked.

He said the opportunities given to the youth include jobs at Hotel Royal Plaza in Ferozepur and various beauty parlors. Apart from this, there is also a job of a sweeper in the ‘Kultham’ Hatti of Phagwara. Even the Punjab government website has individual names apart from various firms.

It also mentions the need of two clerks for Raghav Bhalla and Bobby, with the condition of graduation. Another job of cook with the condition of graduation is also included, said Chadha. He demanded the Punjab government to release the data on its website and portal with names and addresses of the youth who got the jobs.

Chadha demanded action against those who created fake data and shared the employment policy with the youth. He said that Channi was expected to do some good, but he has made his nefarious plans clear by doing a drama of giving employment in Kapurthala.