Cong appointed Channi as CM to remote control Punjab: AAP on Jakhar’s claim

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh on Wednesday said Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar claim, that a majority of legislators had backed him as Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh was ousted from post, has proved Congress high command is pulling the strings of party leaders in Punjab.

“Gandhi family, against the recommendation of their Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Ministe of Punjab so that they can remote control the government in Punjab,” he said addressing a Press conference.

Citing Jakhar’s claim that 42 MLAs had voted for him, 16 for Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, 12 for Preneet Kaur, six for Navjot Singh Sidhu and two for Channi as the CM face, the AAP leader said Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had acted against the wishes of their MLAs, only for their own satisfaction. Channi, who had the support of two MLAs, was named the Chief Minister and imposed on the people of Punjab, he added.

Singh said Congress leaders accuse the AAP of being controlled from Delhi, when the reality is that the Congress party runs on the behest of Delhi. Chief Minister Channi is proof of this, he added.

The AAP leader said BJP and Congress high command imposes their chief ministers on in every state, whereas AAP for the first time in the history of the country asked for the opinion of the people to name its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab and according to the choice of the people of Punjab Bhagwant Mann has been declared as CM face.

On Congress’s survey for the Chief Ministerial face, Jarnail Singh said that the Congress leaders used to raise questions on the survey of the Aam Aadmi Party, but now they are conducting the same survey.

“Congress is giving three options in its survey, first Charanjit Singh Channi, second Navjot Sidhu and third none of these. But we didn’t put a limit on options and asked the people to name the Chief Minister of their choice. In fact, the Congress party is frightened. Fearing defeat, Chief Minister Channi is contesting from two seats, but he will lose from both the constituencies. This time people have made up their mind to teach a lesson to Congress. On 20 February, the people of Punjab will give a fitting reply to Congress’s lies and loot,” he added.