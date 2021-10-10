Cong, Akalis, AAP trying to hijack farmers’ agitation wit cheap politics over Lakhimpur Kheri: Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday lambasted the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party for trying to “hijack covertly” the farmers’ agitation by making cheap political capital out of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In a statement, Chugh said the Uttar Pradesh government has registered criminal cases and the investigation was on in addition to the judicial inquiry that has been instituted under a retired high court judge, so in this situation, it is only but cheap politics that the political parties are making a beeline to Lakhimpur Kheri just to pay lip service to farmers and try to win their sympathy in view of forthcoming Assembly elections.

He said it was a law and order problem in Lakhimpur Kheri and the UP government has been dealing with it firmly.

The BJP leader said while the UP government has stood firmly by the affected families and has assured them all help following which they withdrew their agitation, the political parties like the Congress and the Akalis, after having failed to do anything for the welfare of farmers all these years when they have been in power, are now “faking sympathy” with them.