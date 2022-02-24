Come forward and seek support: Haryana CM to Indians stranded in Ukraine

In view of the current uncertainties and tensions in Ukraine, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday urged all citizens of Indian nationality currently stranded in Ukraine to come forward and seek support and assistance to ensure safe mobility back to the country.

This is a crucial time and the Haryana government will extend all possible support to citizens of Indian nationality in close collaboration with the Union ministry of external affairs in repatriating them back to India, the CM said.

He has also requested Haryanvis to remain calm and refrain from panic and anxiety and coordinate with the concerned authorities to return to their country.

Khattar said in order to monitor and control the situation the Centre has already established the Special Control Room.

The contact details of the control room (email: [email protected]) in Delhi are – +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free).

He said the contact details of the helpline in the Indian embassy in Ukraine (email- [email protected]) are +380 997300428 and +380 997300483.

Khattar said a similar control room has been set up in Haryana through Foreign Cooperation Department. The contact details of the helpline number for people of Indian nationality is +91 9212314595 (Whatsapp Only). They can also email their queries and grievances to [email protected]