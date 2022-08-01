CMIE report baseless, unemployment rate in Haryana only 8%: Khattar

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the NITI Aayog has dismissed the unemployment figures of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which put the unemployment rate at 30.6 per cent in Haryana, as baseless.

In fact, the unemployment rate in Haryana is only eight per cent and in the direction of reducing it, work is being done to hone the skills of the youth, the CM said while speaking to reporters after a meeting the representatives of NITI Aayog held at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday.

The CM said detailed discussions were held in the meeting regarding agriculture, education, health sector, urban local bodies, information technology and other subjects. He said in the upcoming meeting of NITI Aayog to be chaired by the Prime Minister, details regarding requirements of all the subjects and schemes of Haryana State will be put forward.

Khattar said the government’s primary goal is to develop all the areas in the state and to make the lives of the citizens better. He said doubling the income of farmers and diversification of crops have been discussed in the meeting.

Apart from this, a detailed discussion was held on the preparation of the plan in view of the International Millet Year.

Khattar said Haryana aims to implement the New Education Policy by the year 2025 and various changes have been implemented in this direction. Plans are being implemented to continuously improve the health sector.

The CM said 20 districts of Haryana are included in the top 100 districts of the country in the health sector. Discussions have also taken place in today’s meeting in the context of making the health sector better.

This apart, there have also been discussions on expanding the infrastructure in cities, improving the lives of citizens and expanding the use of information technology.

Khattar said that Haryana has come from the sixth position to the third position in innovation. Parivar Pehchan Patra is a scheme of the Haryana government. Notable work has been done in the field of higher education in Haryana. In order to make the youth self-reliant, better schemes were also discussed to develop their skills. With the passing of the graduation examination, the interested youth are being provided passports by the state government, he said.