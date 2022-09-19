Chandigarh University Incident: Punjab Police forms all women SIT, three held

The Punjab Police has constituted a three-member all-women special investigation team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Gurpreet Deo, to investigate the Chandigarh University case in which a female student allegedly recorded about 60 girls taking baths in the girls hostel and shared them with a male friend who then posted the same on social media.

Stating this on Monday, the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the SIT has been constituted on the directions of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who on Sunday ordered a high level inquiry into the incident.

Giving an update on the case, the DGP said one student and two others have been arrested. in this case .

He said electronic devices have been seized from them and sent for forensic examination.

“SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person to be spared, if found involved. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Don’t fall for unverified rumours. Let’s work together for peace in society,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, RS Bawa on Sunday evening said that there are rumors that 7 girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident, he said.

“There is another rumor circulating through the media that 60 objectionable MMS have been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University there has been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend,” Bawa said.

He said all the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. On the request received by the students Chandigarh University has itself volunteered the further investigation to the Punjab Police Department which has taken one girl into custody and has filed a FIR under IT Act.

All the mobile phones and other material has been handed over to the police for further investigation, Chandigarh University is fully cooperating with police in the investigation.

It is further clarified that the university is fully committed and competent to ensure safety and security of all our students, especially our daughter like girl students, Bawa said.