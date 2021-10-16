Centre’s move to enhance BSF’s powers a ploy to instill unnecessary fear, weaken state police: Punjab home minister

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday said the Centre’s move to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in four border states including Punjab to 50 kilometres inside the international border is aimed at weakening the police forces of these states.

During surprise checking at Punjab Police nakas (blockades) adjoining international border on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Randhawa – who holds the home portfolio- said Punjab Police is fully capable of safeguarding the security and law and order of the state as well as the sovereignty of the country.

He said the recent decision on BSF is a mere ploy by the Central government to instill unnecessary fear and such plans would never be allowed to succeed. The deputy CM said “the nefarious move by the Union government to weaken the states’ police forces won’t be allowed to succeed.

Randhawa said that some anti-social elements with their narrow interests are spreading baseless rumours about the law and order situation along the International border of Punjab. He warned of such elements and said that Punjab and its people are fully safe.

Warning those indulging in rumour-mongering about danger from Pakistan, the minister said Punjab didn’t let the wrong designs of such anti-state people to succeed during tough times of the

past and now when there is peaceful atmosphere in the state with people professing all the religions living peacefully with each other, the Punjabis know how to give a befitting reply to such rogue forces as it has done always.

“The Punjab government stands by the security forces as they defend and secure our borders. It is due to the sacrifices of our security forces that the people of the country sleep in peace,” said Randhawa.

Reiterating once again that Punjab is in safe hands, the deputy CM said that every sacrifice would be made when the need arises. He said that Punjab is the sword arm of the nation which has always defended it on every front.

Randhawa who personally took stock of the ground situation at the Punjab Police nakas at Jagdev Khurd, Gagomahal, Dariya Moosa, Singpura, Ghonewala bridge and Dera Baba Nanak, directed the Punjab Police to remain forever vigilant.

Sounding a note of caution to the police officers and personnel of the border region, he said a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted in the matter pertaining to the cross border smuggling of drugs and weapons.