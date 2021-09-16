Central University of Punjab gets 2983 ranking in global survey

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has secured a World Rank of ‘2983’ among the 31,000 plus Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) listed from more than 200 countries across the globe in the ‘Webometrics Ranking of World Universities’.

An official spokesperson said as per the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, CUPB got 135th Rank among 5281 HEIs in India, 182nd Rank among 5916 HEIs in South Asia, 548th Rank among 10319 HEIs of BRICS Countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). On the continental stage, the university got 785th Rank among 14356 HEIs of Asia (excluding Middle East), 1031st

Rank among 15815 HEIs of Asia (including Middle East) and 2053rd Rank among 21440 HEIs of Eurasia (Europe and Asia).

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari congratulated the CUPB fraternity for the university making its mark among the top 10 per cent HEIs worldwide. He said the university is committed to create new knowledge through quality research, find innovative solutions to societal issues and provide ample learning opportunities to our students in a student-centric teaching-learning environment as envisioned in National Education Policy-2020.

Prof Tiwari said the results of this ranking motivated the whole CUPB family to work hard and pave the way towards excellence.