Captain can cause no damage to Cong in Assembly polls: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh can’t cause damage to Congress’ poll prospects in the coming Punjab Assembly polls early 2022 as he “lacks credibility due to his past nature of non-accessibility and slackness”.

Speaking at a media conclave organised here by a private TV channel, the CM said Amarinder, who has quit the Congress and announced the decision to contest Assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could not deliver goods during his tenure of four and half years and confined himself within the four walls of his farmhouse.

He alleged Amarinder had been playing a friendly match with Badals to mutually facilitate each other in the seat of power to pursue their narrow vested interests. “These so-called foe-turned-friends this time too are secretly engaged in the adjustment of seats during ensuing Assembly polls to extend political gains to one another,” quipped Channi.

The CM blamed Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP leadership for clandestinely harming the state’s interests solely by eying on the forthcoming Assembly polls. Channi said all the three were hand in glove to hamper the state’s prospects in the past, present and would continue to pursue their politically motivated agenda in the future too.

On the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Channi said AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha are constantly ranting against his government without any rhyme or reason. He advised Kejriwal to concentrate more on his own government in Delhi rather than befooling the people of Punjab with his ill-conceived notions by promising the moon to them knowing the fact he would never come to power in the state.

Targeting the Opposition, Channi said earlier the leaders of SAD, BJP, and AAP were making a mockery of him when he took over the reins of state as CM saying, “What he can do! Now with his performance at the ground, they are compelled to say what to do of him?”

Asked to comment on the functioning of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Channi said that Sidhu is the party president and he was heading the government and there was perfect harmony between both the organisations.

Channi said he always takes criticism against him, maybe anyone from within the party or outside it, as positive.

“So, the difference of opinion always occurs in the democratic setup of functioning and the same must be respected by everyone without any prejudice and any ill-will,” he added.