Capt looking forward to work closely with BJP-led Centre after PM withdraws farm laws

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the government’s decision to withdraw the three controversial farm laws, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said he is looking forward to “working closely with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre” for the development of farmers.

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, Amarinder, who has resigned from the Congress, has already said that he would go in for an alliance with the BJP or the breakaway faction of the Akalis, subject to favourable solution to the stir over farm laws.

Thanking the PM for “acceding to the demands of every Punjabi” and repealing the three “black laws on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti”, Amarinder said he is sure the Central government will continue to work in tandem for the development of agriculture.

The former CM said he has been pursuing the matter with the Centre for over one year and had met the PM and home minister Amit Shah requesting them to heed the voice of farmers. “Really happy they’ve heard farmers & understood our concerns,” said the former CM in a tweet.

Later speaking to a news agency, the veteran leader said he had been telling the BJP to resolve the farmers’ issue. “I had said that the farmers’ issue comes first, only then would we have seat adjustment with you (BJP),” he said when asked what would be his next step if his party would go with BJP.

When asked that farmers are still sitting in protest, the former CM said,” PM apologised. Now, it’s a question of when will the House meet. We will meet on 29 November, 10 days from now. Bills will be brought and farm laws will be repealed. The matter will end there, so what’s the use of sitting now,”.

Announcing his decision to form a new party ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ ahead of early 2022 Assembly polls, Amarinder had recently resigned from the Congress accusing party chief Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, of carrying out a “midnight conspiracy” in a bid to oust him from the Chief Minister’s post.