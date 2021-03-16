Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh duped Punjabis with false promises.

Addressing a party rally at Amarkot (Tarn Taran), the SAD chief said Amarinder would have to tell people why he swore a “false oath” that he would waive off all farmer loans after forming the government in the state. “Punjabis want answers for the fraud committed on them by the chief minister who while promising jobs to youth also got forms signed from them and issued affidavits promising the same,” he added.

Stating that the CM would have to tell why he played with the sentiments of Punjabis, Badal also asked the former to tell one thing he had done for the people and the state during the last four years.

“Tell us one road, power grid or college you have made”, he said charging that the CM had rather presided over the complete collapse in the law and order and remained confined to giving clean chits to corrupt ministers and legislators who had established their own mafias.

Badal said the situation was such that even the holy city of Sri Amritsar Sahib was falling in disrepair and the Virasat-e-Marg was not being maintained. He said similarly the promised compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers ploughing land beyond the barbed wire fence was not honoured.

He claimed that in stark contrast to the Congress, the SAD had always strived to do its best for Punjab and Punjabis. “This is because we satisfy the regional aspirations of the people unlike the Congress and the BJP which look up to their central command for directions.”

Badal said even now the SAD was fighting for the rights of the farmers and had even exited the Union Cabinet and severed its alliance with the BJP in protest against the passage of the three agricultural laws.