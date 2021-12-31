BJP trying to take over control of DSGMC : SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making an attempt to take over management of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) which was “a direct interference in the religious affairs of the Sikh community”.

In a statement, senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said, “It is clear that the latest move of Manjinder Singh Sirsa to withdraw his resignation as president of the DSGMC has been done at the behest of the BJP and that the party is behind this naked attempt to take over control of the religious body”.

Terming Sirsa’s move to become president of the DSGMC after he put in his papers and joined the BJP as immoral, the senior SAD leaders said “the Sikh Panth will not tolerate this at any cost”.

The leaders said the move was also illegal and unconstitutional. “Sirsa had resigned from the old committee which will itself cease once the new committee is formed. The constitution of the new committee, to which elections were held a few months back, is already delayed. Now instead of forming the new committee, Sirsa is being thrust on the DSGMC with the tacit support of the BJP,” the SAD said.

The SAD said such unscrupulous tactics would not help the BJP in any manner whatsoever. “In fact, the move will alienate the Sikh community from the party. The BJP must immediately stop all efforts to take over the management of the DSGMC through proxies like Sirsa,” Dr Cheema said.