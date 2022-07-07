Bhagwant Mann’s marriage ceremony concludes

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s marriage with Dr Gurpreet Kaur was solemnised this morning inside the CM’s residence according to Sikh rituals.

In a golden attire, the groom Mann arrived for the wedding under a ‘Phulkari’ dupatta with Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal walking beside him.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was also held with the bride’s female siblings and friends blocking the entrance of the marriage place.

The couple were all smiles as they sat in front of Guru Granth Sahib for the Anand Karaj ceremony (marriage) as per the Sikh rituals. The bride wore a red bridal outfit for the ceremony. Besides family members, the ceremony was attended by about 40 guests from the broom and the bride’s side.

The 48-year-old Mann’s bride Dr Kaur who did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Mullana in Haryana in 2018.

Her family is from Kurukshetra’s Pehowa. Mann and Gurpreet are believed to have known each other for some time now through family ties.

Mann got divorced from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. After the divorce, Mann’s first wife lives in the United States (US). The CM has two children, son Dilshan Mann (17) and daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21), from his first wife. They live with their mother in the US and presently pursuing higher education. Both Seerat and Dilshan attended Mann’s swearing-in as CM in March.