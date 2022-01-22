Bhagwant Mann challenges CM Channi to contest election

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab president and chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit back at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s challenge to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to contest from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib and challenged Channi to contest against him from the Dhuri segment.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Saturday, Mann said that perhaps Chief Minister Channi does not know that Chamkaur Sahib Assembly seat is a reserved seat.

“Neither I nor our national convener Arvind Kejriwal can contest from there. If Chief Minister Channi has confidence, then he should come to Dhuri and contest against me,” he said. Mann said he (Channi) is welcomed there and the people of Dhuri will have the final say.