Bhagwant Mann bats for direct flight from Chandigarh to London

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought help from British High Commissioner Alex Ellis for starting direct flight from Chandigarh to London Heathrow Airport.

Flagging the issue of direct flight from Chandigarh to London Heathrow Airport, Mann told Ellis, who called on Mann at his official residence this morning, the direct flight from Chandigarh to London Heathrow Airport will facilitate the passengers from five states in general and that of Punjab in particular.

He said this flight will act as a window for Punjabis to western world. Mann said a number of airlines are already in touch with him for starting their flights once it gets approval.

The British High Commissioner assured the CM of all possible help in this regard, an official spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Punjab and the United Kingdom (UK) have agreed for further tie-up in agriculture, information and technology (IT), food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.

During the meeting between the Punjab CM and British High Commissioner, it was agreed there is a huge potential of collaboration between Punjab and UK in these sectors.

The CM said hard working and resilient Punjabis have already made a mark in these sectors. He, however, said the advanced technology by the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors.

Extending a red carpet welcome to British Investors in the state, Mann said the state government will ensure single-window online clearances to all the desirous investors in the state.

He said the Punjab government will ensure that the investors will get a smooth and hassle free mechanism to invest in the state.

Mann said he is already in touch with a large number of prospective investors from the UK who are interested in investing in the state. The British High Commissioner said the UK is very keen in firming up investment with the state in these key sectors.

Ellis also lauded the zero-tolerance stance of CM against corruption and said that it will further help in boosting confidence of investors in the state, the spokesperson said.