Assembly Polls: Punjab political parties get 12 EC notices for noise pollution

The Election Commission has issued 12 notices issued to different political parties in Punjab for causing noise pollution.

Divulging details on Monday, chief electoral officer (CEO) Punjab, S Karuna Raju said since the model code of conduct came into force, as many as 12 notices have been issued to different political parties for causing noise pollution.

As per the information, five notices were issued to Aam Aadmi Party, three notices were issued to Congress, two notices were issued to Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party, one notice was issued to Bharatiya Janata Party, Punjab Lok Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) alliance, while one notice was issued to independent candidate Paramjit Singh.

An official spokesperson said in order to ensure that decibels of sound generated during ongoing election campaigns don’t exceed the permissible limit, the office of the CEO has deputed different teams from Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to monitor the noise.

Raju said implementing the directions of the Election Commission, one nodal from PPCB has been deputed in each district to monitor the noise pollution caused during the election campaigning.

He said constant noise monitoring is being carried out by the Punjab Pollution Control Board throughout Punjab. Appropriate action as per the rules will be ensured against violators, the CEO added.