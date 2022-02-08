Assembly Polls : Cong, BJP & SAD hand-in-glove to prevent AAP govt in Punjab, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged facing defeat in 2022 Assembly polls, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have joined hands to prevent AAP from forming government in Punjab.

“In order to prevent the Aam Aadmi Party from forming a government in Punjab and to maintain the rule of traditional political parties, SAD, BJP and Congress have once again colluded,” Mann said in a statement.

He claimed there is a wave in favour of AAP in Punjab but the

traditional political parties Congress and SAD (Badal) along with BJP,

all have become allies to stop AAP.

Mann appealed to all the Punjabis to beware of this nefarious alliance

of traditional political parties which have been looting Punjab for 70

years.

Referring to the Punjab Assembly elections in 2017, the AAP leader said even then the SAD (Badal) and the Congress party had jointly contested the elections under “the Dubai Agreement”. He said this agreement then Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh and Ravneet Singh Bittu (also a Congress leader) contested from Lambi (against SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal) and Jalalabad (against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal) to ensure the victory of Badals.

He said the agreement between Badal and Congress was confirmed by the media as well as Rajya Sabha member and senior leader of Akali Dal Badal Naresh Gujral.

Mann said the secret pact between the Congress and the BJP including SAD was not only limited to the 2017 elections but also to cover up the nefarious activities of these parties and save each other’s skin in the cases pending in the courts.

He alleged under the secret agreement former CM, Amarinder Singh, had not taken any action against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drug smuggling case nor had any action been taken against Majithia by the Central government’s agency Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Even Amarinder Singh and the Congress had not taken any strict action in the cases of sacrilege and police firings, the AAP leader said. Mann said that in view of the defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress party, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have again formed a hidden alliance to prevent the AAP from forming a government.