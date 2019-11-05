Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ushered in the week-long main celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at historic Sultanpur Lodhi, with an appeal to one and all not to indulge in any politics or one-upmanship, but to commemorate the auspicious event in the spirit of universal harmony, as propagated by the Great Guru.

The CM called upon the people to follow the Guru’s teachings of tolerance and harmony to counter the challenges of growing religious intolerance faced by the country.

He invited all to participate in the main function on 12 November and also to visit and take darshan at Kartarpur, the dream of which was set to be realised on November 9 when the Prime Minister opens the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced a new administrative complex and a Rs 150 crore ring road around the heritage city of Sultanpur Lodhi to enhance its connectivity with other cities. The iconic Quila Sarai, at present doubling up as the Tehsil administrative office, would be preserved by the state government as heritage building, he said.

The CM announced that cleaning and lining of the right bank of the Holy Bein had been completed in the Sultanpur Lodhi section at a cost of Rs 11 crore, in partnership with Sant Seechewal.

Highlighting the world class arrangements made for pilgrims, the CM said that a tented city, spread across 277 acres, for 35,000 people had been erected a cost of Rs 53 crore, with 2200 temporary toilets and 10 water vending machines, besides 18 parking sites spread over 542 acres to facilitate the devotees.

Special trains, including Prakash Purab Express from Delhi to Sultanpur Lodhi, had also being made operational. Punjab had also made efficient arrangements for running of special buses and mini buses as well as e-rickshaws, free of cost for the devotees in Sultanpur Lodhi, said the CM. The Dera Baba Nanak Utsav would attract devotees from around the world from 8 to 11 November, while eminent Punjabis would be honoured at PTU Kapurthala on 10, he added.