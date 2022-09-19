All-woman SIT to probe Chandigarh University case, 3 held

The Punjab Police have constituted an all-woman special investigation team (SIT), of three members under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Gurpreet Deo, to investigate the Chandigarh University case in which a female student allegedly recorded about 60 girls taking baths in the girls hostel and shared them with a male friend who then posted the same on social media.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday said that the SIT under the overall supervision of ADGP (community affairs division and women affairs) Deo will ensure the effective and speedy investigation into the Chandigarh University case.

The SIT comprises superintendent of police (counter intelligence) Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as the incharge, while, two members include deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kharar 1 Rupinder Kaur and DSP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Deepika Singh.

The SIT will function under the supervision of deputy inspector general (Rupnagar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP SAS Nagar Vivek Sheel Soni, and can co-opt any other member, based on functional requirements.

The development came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

Terming the incident at Chandigarh University as unfortunate, the DGP said the investigations are going on at full pace and the Police on Sunday late evening made three arrests including that of the student and two others from Himachal Pradesh after seizing certain electronic devices from their possession.

He also expressed gratitude to the DGP Himachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh Police for extending all cooperation to the Punjab Police.

“The SIT will go to the bottom of this matter and whoever is found involved in this case will not be spared,” he assured.

While appealing to students, parents, and the community at large to maintain calm and peace, the DGP assured them to protect the privacy and dignity of all the individuals concerned. He also urged the people to rely only on authentic channels for information and not get swayed away by the rumors being spread on various social media platforms, which are sometimes unverified.

Meanwhile, amid the alleged leak of objectionable videos, the varsity has been shut for students till 24 September.