Akalis the gateway through RSS made inroads in Punjab: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) always saw everything through the narrow prism of politics especially the issues of utmost importance to Punjab such as devolution of more powers to states, transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, besides the Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution.

During his speech in the Punjab Assembly, the CM said the Akalis were the gateway through which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which has always been inimical to the interests of Punjab, managed to make inroads in the state.

“When the RSS and its political wing the BJP undermined the federal structure of the country by revoking the Article 370 not only did the Akalis took sides with the BJP but the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke in favour of the move and even went to the extent of not voting against the undemocratic move”, added Channi holding Akalis responsible for imposition of such decisions on Punjab.

Effectively silencing the criticism hurled at him on meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union home minister Amit Shah, Channi divulged that his meetings with both the dignitaries were a courtesy call.

“Perhaps the Akalis have chosen to forget very conveniently that I wrote letters to the Union government emphasising the reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor besides pleading with it repeatedly to roll back the three draconian agricultural farm laws which are striking at the very roots of the farming sector which forms the backbone of our agrarian economy,” he said.

Channi apprised the House that in his meetings with the Union government on security issues he always took the consistent stand that international borders should be sealed so that drugs could not enter Punjab.

“I never ever asked them to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force in the state which I am being falsely accused of. I am vehemently in opposition to this move by the government of India,” he said.

Terming the Akalis as power-hungry people who cry hoarse in the name of people’s issues but always turn a blind eye when in power. Calling the SAD as the party adapted at practicing use and throw policy, the CM said that the Akalis joined hands with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) just to come into power, and left BSP when BJP came into power in Centre.