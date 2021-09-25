‘Accessible’ Channi to meet ministers, MLAs every Tuesday

In order to ensure better coordination between the government and people’s representatives, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said he would meet ministers, legislators, and other political functionaries every Tuesday in his office from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the CM ordered the Cabinet meeting would be held every Tuesday at 3 p.m. and directed all the heads of department to remain present in their offices during this time on every Tuesday.

Likewise, he also asked them not to leave their offices till the Cabinet meeting is over.

Channi’s predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh’s detractors used to accuse him of being “inaccessible” even to his ministers as well as legislators and outsourcing the government to bureaucrats.

The former CM hardly attended his office in the civil secretariat and moved to his personal farmhouse on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

The above order, therefore, is being seen as an attempt by Channi to show his easy accessibility to ministers, legislators, and other political functionaries.

The new CM had earlier said government officers at the Secretariat in Chandigarh and deputy commissioners in districts will have to listen to the common people in their offices’ onset timings.