AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its first list of 10 candidates for the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

All 10 candidates announced today are sitting legislators who have been fielded from their present seats. AAP Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh released the list of names of candidates contesting from ten seats in the Punjab Assembly elections.

These sitting MLAs include Jai Kishan Rodi from Garhshankar, Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Manjeet Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Principal Budhram from Budhlada, Harpal Singh Cheema from Dirba, Aman Arora from Sunam, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.

Leader of Opposition from the AAP, Harpal Singh Cheema said that he understands the sentiments of Punjab and this time the AAP government will be formed in the state.

Cheema appealed to the people of Punjab to give full support to each and every candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and make them victorious to see Punjab become a real Punjab again. So that the Akali-BJP and the Congress government, who had damaged Punjab, should understand that if Punjab can make someone by putting all its heart and soul, then it also knows how to set them aside.

The list was released a day after sitting AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural (reserved), Rupinder Kaur Ruby, jumped ship to join the Congress on Wednesday and then Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, who represents Raikot (reserved) seat, openly endorsed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the state Assembly yesterday.

Though Hissowal later said he is not joining the Congress, his actions have left the AAP leadership red-faced. There were reports that some of the sitting legislators, unsure of the AAP ticket, may join other parties.