AAP govt will eradicate drug menace from Punjab, take stern against drug mafia: Bhagwant Mann

With Congress’ Member of Parliament from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla threatening protest over inaction on drug mafia in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the Congress leaders were now complaining about drug menace in the state while they sleeping on it soundly while being in power.

Aujla through an open letter to Director General of Punjab Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra, had announced he along with residents of his constituency will launch an indefinite protest against the inaction of state police if no action is taken against the drug menace in the state.

Mann said the Congress MP’s letter to the Punjab Police is acknowledgement of the fact that drug menace was rampant in the Congress-ruled state and drug mafia was forming alliance with political leaders.

Mann claimed that Congress party and their leaders should stop worrying about issues pertaining Punjab and its people as they are voted out of power for sure in the Assembly polls for which the voting was held on 20 February.

“Congress leaders under the leadership of Amarinder Singh had taken an oath in 2017 to eradicate drugs. The Congress leaders continued to enjoy the benefits of government for five years under the leadership of Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, but no action was taken against the drug lords and no action was taken against the patron political leaders of the drug mafia. Instead, the Congress leaders insisted on amassing wealth by forming alliances with the drug mafia.” the AAP leader said.

Mann asked why Congress leaders have remained silent on the issue of drugs for the last five years. “Why did Congress leaders not hold dharnas in front of the houses of former CM Amarinder Singh and incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi? Why did the Congress government not act on the report of the Special Investigation Team?,” he asked.

Mann said Aam Aadmi Party has been raising its voice against drugs and drug mafia since 2017. “Although the Congress leaders had misled the voters of Punjab by swearing a sacred oath during the 2017 elections, but this time voters did not fall prey to the false promises of Congress, Akali Dal Badal and Bharatiya Janata Party. They have voted for the Aam Aadmi Party and after 10 March, AAP government would be formed in Punjab as per the expectations of the people and the AAP government would fulfil its duty to eradicate drugs from the state, take stern action against drug mafia and drug mafia’s political patrons,” he added.