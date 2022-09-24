AAP alleges interference in Punjab Govt work by governor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Saturday, accused Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit of ‘interfering in the work of the state government by seeking details of the legislative business.

AAP leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema described the Punjab governor’s move to seek details of legislative business to be conducted during the proposed Assembly session on 27 September condemnable.

He alleged that the governor’s office is constantly interfering in the work of Punjab and not allowing an elected AAP government to work freely.

Lamenting the ‘interference’ from the governor at a press conference, Cheema said, “I want to ask the governor to check the record of his office and tell the people how many governors have asked the ruling government to provide information about the purpose of summoning an assembly session. Till today, no governor did it. Only he is doing so, because he is working at the behest of the BJP.”

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to stop the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab through the governor’s office. The BJP, he said was afraid of the growing popularity of the AAP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections in the both states.

The minister reiterated that the AAP is dedicatedly working for the welfare of people and after Delhi and Punjab now there is a wave for change in other states. The party is becoming a formidable challenge to the BJP in the forthcoming elections which is why they are scared, he added.

“In many states like Maharashtra, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP toppled governments after buying ruling MLAs under its devious “Operation Lotus”. They are intimidating Opposition MLAs with CBI, ED and through money. They are murdering democracy,” Cheema said.

But this operation has been stopped by the AAP, first in Delhi, and now in Punjab. Due to this, the BJP has adopted another tactic and is using the governor office to stop AAP, he added.

The AAP leader said the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal do not have any issue against AAP that’s why they are running away from any debate in the Assembly session. They don’t want the elected government to work for the welfare of Punjabis, he added.

Lashing out at the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP, Cheema said that they made Punjab behind from all sides, Punjab used to be a number one state, today the youth of Punjab is migrating to foreign and drug mafia has annihilated the future of Punjab.