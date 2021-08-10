7 held for Haryana Police constable recruitment exam paper leak

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the paper leak during the Haryana Police constable recruitment written test held on 7 August.

Superintendent of Police, Kaithal, Lokendra Singh said a police team during examination duty was present near Pehwa Chowk Kaithal on 7 August. This team got a secret information that three youths present in a swift car near Mata Gate Kaithal, have the answer key of Haryana Police Constable written examination and they are getting the paper leaked.

Singh said police immediately swung into action and arrested Sandeep (23), Gautam (25), both residents of Khapar, Jind and Naveen (27) of Pyoda, who were sitting in Swift car from near Mata Gate Kaithal.

During the investigation, the answer key of Haryana Police constable’s written examination was also recovered from their possession. During the course of investigation, police have arrested Ramesh (42) a resident of village Thua from Kaithal and Rajesh (26) from Ambala who were associated with the gang.

It was also revealed that accused Ramesh runs a coaching center in Kaithal.

After interrogation, the sixth member of their gang, Narendra (31) resident of Hisar, was also arrested from Sirsa on 7 August.

The investigation revealed that the answer key was provided to Ramesh by Narendra on 6 August. The answer key was obtained by the accused Narendra by making a deal of Rs One crore. Ramesh and his other associates had decided to give it to others in Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

All the six accused were presented in the court, from where three accused were sent to judicial custody, while the accused Ramesh, Sandeep and Narendra were taken in nine-days remand for extensive interrogation.

Investigation revealed the gang members had provided answer key to some youths through WhatsApp while the same was given to some others by-hand.

It was decided by the gang members to get money later from candidates after the answer is correct, while advance cheques were also taken from some youths.

Police are investigating from where the answer key was leaked, and from where it reached the accused. Police are constantly raiding the locations to arrest other members.