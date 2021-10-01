39 out of 40 PSA plants commissioned in Haryana: Vij

Haryana health minister, Anil Vij, on Thursday said out of 40 Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants provided by the Central government through PM Cares Fund, the state has succeeded in setting up and commissioning 39 plants which are 98 per cent of the target.

“Our aim is to make Haryana self-reliant in terms of oxygen and in this episode, out of 40 PSA plants received from PM Cares Fund, 39 plants have been made functional,” Vij said.

“Besides this, the government of India has offered 22 more oxygen plants to Haryana through the PM Cares Fund. Similarly, out of 22 oxygen plants to be set up under CSR, 20 have been commissioned and another 18 plants under CSR are coming up soon,” he added.

The minister said PSA plants would be installed in all hospitals above 50 beds so that there is no shortage of oxygen in Haryana.

He said while a small state like Sikkim has been allotted four such plants under PM Cares Fund and four such plants have been allotted to the Union Territory of Chandigarh, four plants at Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and two such plants have been allotted to Lakshadweep and these plants have been 100 per cent installed and commissioned.