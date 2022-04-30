2 injured in Patiala clash, curfew imposed, Mann orders inquiry

After two people were injured as two groups clashed in Patiala on Friday afternoon, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident following which the local administration clamped curfew in the district.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officers of state administration here at Chief Minister’s Residence this evening to review the law and order situation in Patiala following the violent clashes, the CM directed the top brass of the police department that none of any culprits responsible for this unfortunate incident should be spared.

Mann directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to keep a close tab on the current situation and constantly update him.

The CM said the Aam Aadmi Party government is firmly committed to maintaining a law and order situation in the state and no one would be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace at any cost.

He, however, said that due to the constant vigil of the state police force, Punjab is still one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Mann said law and order were the prime concern of the state and anybody, whosoever influential maybe, would not be allowed to take law into his own hands and dealt with severely as per the law of the land.

The CM said that Punjab being a border state was highly vulnerable as it was being considered a soft target by the inimical forces who want to disturb the peace of the state for their vested interests due to the strict vigil of the state government on the nefarious designs of such forces have been crushed time and again.

Reiterating that the state government had always worked tirelessly for maintaining the communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood in the state, Mann exuberating confidence said that the social fabric of the state would not be allowed to disturb and such anti-national forces would be crushed with heavy hand thus upholding the country’s integrity and sovereignty.