CBI takes over probe into UPSC aspirants’ death in Rajinder Nagar, files FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the death of civil services aspirants, which occurred after flooding in a coaching centre’s basement in Old Rajinder Nagar last month, sources said.

The central probe agency filed an FIR in the matter on Tuesday, taking over the investigation from the Delhi Police.

On August 2, the High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation to the central agency.

According to sources, the central probe agency has registered its FIR with suspected offences, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, voluntarily causing hurt, negligent conduct regarding building construction or repairs, and common intention.

The court has entrusted the CBI with investigating the flooding incident in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three students lost their lives.

The sleuths of the central probe agency will visit the site for a detailed investigation as soon as the initial formalities are completed, sources added.

The tragic incident occurred on July 27 in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area, where three civil services aspirants lost their lives after heavy rains flooded the basement of a coaching centre.

According to the police, information was received around 7 p.m. on July 27 about water entering a building’s basement, which had become flooded. A search and rescue operation was immediately launched with assistance from the police, Delhi Fire Services, and the NDRF.

After the search and rescue operation was completed, three bodies were recovered from the basement. They were identified as those of Shreya Yadav, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni from Telangana; and Nevin Delvin from Ernakulam, Kerala.