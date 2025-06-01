CBI arrests two people in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two people, including a senior Indian Revenue Service officer of 2007 batch, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh as a part payment of a total demanded bribe of Rs 45 lakh from a complainant.

A case was registered by CBI on May 31, 2015, against the government official who allegedly demanded Rs 45 lakh from the complainant in exchange for extending favourable treatment from the Revenue/Income Tax Department. He, according to the CBI, had also threatened legal action, imposition of heavy penalties, and harassment in case of non-compliance.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused private person red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the accused public servant at the public servant’s residence in Mohali,” an official release issued here said.

The government official involved was then apprehended from his residence in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Later, both the accused were arrested and will be produced before the court, it said.

Meanwhile, searches are being conducted by the CBI at multiple locations across Delhi, Punjab, and Mumbai, it added.