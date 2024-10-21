CAQM enforces Stage-II measures under GRAP as air quality deteriorates in Delhi-NCR

In light of air quality deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ zone, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas issued an order on Monday to implement Stage-II measures (‘Very Poor’ Air Quality) of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, effective from 8 am on Tuesday.

The Sub-Committee constituted for enforcing actions under the anti-pollution plan GRAP reviewed the air quality situation in the region during a meeting held on Monday, along with forecasts from weather agencies.

According to the CAQM order, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been hovering around 300 and reached 310 at 4 pm. Forecasts indicate that it is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days due to unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions, as well as calm winds.

The Stage-II measures will be implemented in addition to the Stage-I measures that are already in place. These include mechanical/vacuum sweeping and daily water sprinkling of identified roads, ensuring water sprinkling with dust suppressants (at least every alternate day during non-peak hours) on roads to control road dust, particularly at hotspots, high-traffic corridors, and vulnerable areas. Proper disposal of collected dust at designated sites is also mandated.

The commission has instructed relevant agencies to encourage citizens to adhere to the citizen charter and assist in the effective implementation of anti-pollution measures. People are advised to use public transport, minimize the use of personal vehicles, and choose less congested routes.

The orders also specify avoiding dust-generating construction activities from October to January, refraining from open waste burning, and preventing biomass burning. The commission has forwarded the order to the authorities of the concerned states for compliance.