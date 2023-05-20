BSKs help bridge gap between urban and rural communities

TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha has over 550 ‘Bidyut Seva Kendras’ (BSKs) empowering rural communities through customer-centric approach said the company here on Friday.

BSKs offer a comprehensive range of services, serving as one-stop solutions for all power-related matters. From prompt resolution of power supply complaints to facilitating bill payments and new connection requests, BSKs simplify the consumer experience.

It also helps promote digital transactions through BSKs.

BSKs have a dedicated team of technically adept service agents who ensure exceptional customer support. The service agents bridge the gap between consumers and relevant officials, fostering trust and building stronger relationships.

The ‘FCC Connect app’. provides an end-to-end solution for complaint management, enabling swift resolution of issues.

The impact of BSKs extends beyond reliable power supply and customer service. Access to electricity becomes a catalyst for socioeconomic progress in rural communities.

M. Shenbagam, CEO of TPCODL said. “Our Bidyut Seva Kendras swiftly resolve power supply-related issues, strengthening our rural connect. Our focus & passion is to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities, bringing essential services closer to millions of residents,”