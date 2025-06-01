Brother-sister duo found hanging in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden

Two siblings committed suicide in their rented apartment in North East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, police said on Sunday.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, although investigations are still ongoing.

Advertisement

The bodies were recovered after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the ground-floor flat in Dilshad Garden. The flat, owned by one Rajiv, son of Zile Singh, was locked from inside, prompting suspicion among local residents who alerted the police.

Advertisement

Upon arriving at the spot, the police broke open the door and found the bodies of a man and a woman hanging from the ceiling. Later, they were identified as Viresh Kumar Tomar, 32, and his sister Chinki, 30 — both natives of Ramala Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. The siblings had been living in the flat as tenants since 2021.

Furthermore, a crime team, along with forensic experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), was called to the scene. The flat was thoroughly examined, and the entire area was videographed for documentation and evidence collection. The bodies were later sent to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

“The door was locked from inside, and no signs of forced entry or struggle have been found so far. While it appears to be a case of suicide, we are not ruling out any possibilities until the investigation is complete,” said a senior official from Shahdara district police.

“No suicide note has been recovered from the scene. The reason behind the extreme step remains unknown. The team is currently speaking to neighbours and the landlord and trying to reach out to relatives of the deceased to gather more information,” he added.

During questioning, local residents said the siblings were quiet and private individuals who kept largely to themselves. “They had been living here for nearly three years but barely interacted with anyone. It’s heartbreaking to hear what happened,” said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) confirmed that further inquiries are underway, and all aspects are being looked into to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy.