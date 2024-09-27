BJP wins lone vacant seat in MCD’s standing committee polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the election to the lone vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday as the councillors of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had boycotted the elections while Congress councilors had abstained.

BJP candidate Sunder Singh got all 115 votes of the party’s councillors while AAP’s Nirmala Kumari did not receive any votes.

This vacancy arose due to the resignation of Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Despite objections from the AAP, the election was held with Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav acting as the presiding officer in the absence of the mayor and deputy mayor.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Shelly Oberoi wrote to the MCD commissioner to hold the election for the sixth member of the Standing Committee on October 5.

She expressed her concern over the MCD commissioner’s recent order scheduling the election for September 27, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

The mayor stated that the Lieutenant Governor should not have the power to interfere in the House’s functioning and claimed she was forced to adjourn the House because her orders were not being followed.

The Standing Committee plays a vital role in the MCD, making crucial decisions on finances, policies, and key issues. Comprising 18 members, this influential committee oversees the corporation’s financial management.