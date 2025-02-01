BJP will resolve civic issues if voted to power: Raja Iqbal

Leader of opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Saturday claimed that the BJP will resolve the civic issues in the national capital if voted to power.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government will resolve the financial crisis of the corporation, ensuring timely payment of salaries and arrears to employees.

Moreover, a permanent committee will be constituted in the House after taking legal advice, which will expedite the stalled development works in Delhi like the elimination of the mountains of garbage at the three landfill sites.

Criticizing the AAP, he claimed the party has pushed the city 20 years behind, as it failed to improve the city’s infrastructure and made false promises to the people to get their votes.

Furthermore, the BJP leader appealed to the voters to vote for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections, paving the way for a double-engine government to transform Delhi into a world-class city.