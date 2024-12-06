BJP will ensure no fake votes are cast in upcoming Delhi polls: Sachdeva

Responding to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations regarding deletion of names from voter list, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that this time during the upcoming assembly elections his party will ensure that no fake votes are cast. He alleged that bogus voting has been taking place since the past decade, and this time his party will not let such a thing happen.

He said his party office bearers visited some areas where they found that while several voters were listed at particular addresses but on enquiry they were not found to be residing there. Showing papers while addressing a press conference, he claimed that names of 26 persons were listed as voters at an address, but no one was found to be residing there.

He accused the AAP of sheltering illegal immigrants including Rohingyas, and questioned Kejriwal as to why he was getting restless over deletion of those voters from the list who do not even belong or reside at the said house. He claimed that during the past seven months, there have been over five lakh new requests for making voter IDs, and alleged that this conspiracy has been going on since 2014. He claimed that when the previous assembly polls were taking place, lakhs of new voters had suddenly emerged.

When the 2015 assembly elections were about to take place, there was suddenly an addition of 13 lakh new votes and a similar pattern was repeated when 2020 polls were to happen as suddenly 10 lakh new voters applications emerged. He asserted that if the BJP worker is checking voter lists, then the person is delivering his duty towards the nation and democracy by preventing fake votes. He warned all of those who had their names in multiple voter lists and those who have bogus voter IDs.

The party MP Bansuri Swaraj, who was present at the conference, hitting out at the AAP chief, said that deletion of votes is not an easy procedure and there are multiple steps and filters. She added that there are multiple levels of verifications done in the process and it cannot be just deleted like that.

It is after personal verification the notices are generated and a voter is given an opportunity to verify his or her documents, she said, alleging that the AAP chief is scared of the election results and is now making various excuses and allegations to divert from the main issues.