BJP terms AAP’s allegation on water shortage as ‘lie’

Terming the allegation of Atishi regarding water shortage as ‘lie’, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday alleged that AAP leaders have one political narrative — a lie every day.

Spitting what he calls facts regarding the water shortage, Sachdeva claimed that despite the peak summer heat, there is no widespread discussion about a major water crisis in Delhi. This is because the Delhi government has worked on the Summer Action Plan and improved water distribution in colonies.

Additionally, the government has installed GPS on water tankers to ensure they reach their designated locations on time to meet people’s needs.

The BJP chief further alleged that due to the inaction of AAP in increasing water storage capacity and preventing water theft; the city has faced this problem.

“We are not claiming there is no water shortage, but there is no water crisis,” the saffron party leader added.

Commenting on the letter of LoP, Sachedva said that she should remember before writing that last year around this time, newspapers were filled with her government’s statements about water shortages, protests by RWAs, and news about the lack of water tankers in slum clusters.

However, this year, no such news is visible, he added.