BJP set to earn money by handing over weekly markets to the private mafia: Vikas Goel

Aam Aadmi Party’s North MCD Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel said that the lies of BJP leaders were left exposed and now the BJP leaders are terrified. BJP is preparing to earn money by handing over the weekly markets to the private mafia. The BJP is now lying about cancelling the proposal after being exposed by the Aam Aadmi Party.

He said that the Chairman, Standing committee of MCD has said that the resolution will be passed in the next meeting then why are BJP leaders lying? If indeed, the proposal is cancelled, it will be a victory for the poor people of Delhi.

Goel held a press conference on Monday. He said, “In a press conference yesterday, we informed the people of Delhi on how BJP was planning to hand over weekly markets to private players. By handing over weekly markets to private agencies, on the one hand, BJP is kicking the earnings of the daily wagers and street vendors. On the other hand, it wants to indulge in corruption and earn money with the private mafia. BJP was exposed yesterday, after which their leaders have been saying that no such proposal was made.”

Presenting some documents, Goel said, “I will tell with the help of documents, how the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, their Standing Committee Chairman and their spokesperson are constantly lying. The agenda of the Standing Committee of the North MCD of 27th July reveals the details. There was a meeting of the Standing Committee in which it is written at number 43 that the proposal to hand over weekly markets to private players is being postponed. And today, BJP leaders and spokespersons are saying that we are not in support of this proposal. We will reject the proposal. So the question is that why was it postponed in the meeting on 27th July? Why was it not rejected then and there? This is the first lie.”

Goel further said, “Secondly, this is the statement of Jogiram Jain which also appeared in the newspaper on 7th August. The BJP chairman of the Standing Committee, on 7th August, stated that he will pass this resolution in the upcoming Standing Committee meeting. He has also admitted that there is a lot of corruption in the weekly markets. MCD officials and councillors are indulging in corruption. He further said that they are going to give all the weekly markets to private players. Now, the proposal will be again placed in the Standing Committee meeting on 11th August.

“These documents expose the lies of BJP leaders. Their anti-poor policies have been exposed in front of the people of Delhi. To hide their real face, they are making false statements that they have not made any such proposal. If the proposal is withdrawn, then it will be a big victory for the people of Delhi. All these papers make it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party had made all preparations to hand over the weekly markets to the private mafia. All preparations have been made to kick poor people of Delhi in the stomach and earn money through corruption.”

Goel concluded by saying, “I would like to tell the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party that if you did not want to bring this resolution, then why did you postpone it in the meeting on 27th? Why wasn’t the proposal rejected then and there? The Chairman of your own Standing Committee has said that this resolution will be passed in the next meeting. Then why are you lying? Aam Aadmi Party will continue to expose the corruption and anti-poor policies of BJP and work for the poor people of Delhi. We will continue to oppose them.”